Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue: Episode 6 – P.J. Thompson
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind – Former Purdue basketball player P.J. Thompson was having a successful professional playing career overseas following his four years at Purdue.
That’s when Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter reached out to Thompson about becoming a graduate assistant this season at Purdue. Initially, Thompson declined, but then later accepted the position.
In episode 6 of the Full Steam Ahead Podcast, CBS4’s Adam Bartels talks with P.J. about that difficult decision, coaching his brother Isaiah, next year’s team, and much more.
Follow the podcast on Twitter, @fullsteampod , and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your phone or tablet.