Feeling hot hot hot as summer heat arrives in central Indiana

Posted 6:18 am, June 27, 2019, by , Updated at 07:19AM, June 27, 2019

It is definitely feeling like summer!  We've had 80s the last two days and won't have a problem doing that again Thursday.  Early morning temps are starting in the low 70s, which will make it easy to heat right back up.  The average high this time of the year is 85.

We can't rule out a storm late this afternoon, but like Wednesday, we'll see most of the area stay dry.

Friday will be a hot end to the week!  Stay hydrated because this heat is staying.  Definitely many pool days ahead.

Look at that hot weekend!  Phew!  Carmel Fest is just a week away!  The CBS4 team had such a fun time last year and we'll all be there again this year!

