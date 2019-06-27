Driver killed in fiery crash during police pursuit on east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A person is dead after a brief police pursuit turned into a fiery crash on the east side of Indianapolis

The incident unfolded in the 2100 block of N. Sherman Drive shortly after midnight.

An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer said he noticed a black Chevy Impala driving erratically, weaving in and out of traffic and running a red light, among other infractions.

The officer tried to pull over the car, but he said the driver refused to stop. Investigators say a pusuit ensued, but it lasted just 15 to 20 seconds before the driver of the Impala crashed into a utility pole near East 21st Street and North Dearborn Street. It immediately burst into flames.

Police say there was ammunition inside the car that began to explode, and officers had to take cover behind nearby buildings and squad cars as bullets started flying. Meanwhile, live power lines fell to the ground.

The driver died on the scene. Police say the Impala was so destroyed that officers are unable to determine if the driver was a man or woman.

Earlier Thursday, another IMPD pursuit turned deadly on the city’s west side.