× Colts mascot Blue wins award for best mascot in NFL

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Congratulations are in order for Colts mascot Blue. He was just voted the best in the league!

“Blue” won the 2019 Mascot of the Year award during the Mascot Summit.

The 7-foot electric blue horse is a staple on the sidelines and in the stands at Lucas Oil Stadium.

While he’s known for his crazy antics and trick shots, Blue also has a big heart.

You’ll often see him out in the community giving back and just making people’s day.

He visits nearly 150 schools a year.