Campground, lodge at Brown County State Park reopen after it closed following storms

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. – The campground and Abe Martin Lodge at Brown County State Park are back open. They’ve been closed for the past week and a half because of water issues caused by heavy rainfall.

“There was so much water that washed into Ogle Lake from the rainfall it made it really muddy,” South Region Manger for Indiana State Parks Carl Lindell said.

Ogle Lake is the park’s main source of water, but it was too muddy to run through the filtration system.

The restrooms, drinking fountains, and the public pool are open.

Abe Martin Lodge’s Little Gem restaurant will resume a normal schedule with lunch from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and dinner from 5-9:00 p.m.

“We have had a great team effort to analyze and resolve this challenge, despite the continued turbidity in Ogle Lake.” says Dan Bortner, director of Indiana State Parks. “We know the impact this has had on campers, lodge guests and group functions over the last week, and we appreciate their great cooperation. We certainly look forward to welcoming all of our guests back into Brown County State Park this weekend.”

The horsemen’s campground is open, but horse trails are still being assessed for storm damage. Mountain bike trails remain closed and are being assessed as well. Some hiking trails remain closed due to flooding damage to boardwalks and staircases.

Park admission is $7 per vehicle for in-state residents, and $9 per vehicle for out-of-state residents.