A Knozone Action Day across central Indiana for Friday

A Knozone Action Day has been declared for Friday. A Knowzone Action Day mean that the combination of the high temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated standards.

You can lower ozone emissions by taking the following actions:

Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.

Avoid drive-though lanes and combine errands into one trip

Pump gas and mow lawns after 7pm