× Warmer and more humid through the weekend

Highs will be in the mid-80s for the next two days. We will have sunny skies with a slight chance for isolated t-storms mainly in the late afternoon and evening. Warm temperatures and higher humidity will combine to push the heat index into the mid 90s through this weekend.

Get ready for a warm up. Indianapolis averages 9, 90 degree days a year. So far we have not had one. We may see our first 90 degree day of the year this weekend.

We have had 22, 80-degree days so far this year.

We’ll have a slight chance for isolated t-storms Thursday afternoon.

Cars heat up quickly, be sure to check your backseat for kids and pets.

Highs will be in the mid-8s Thursday.

We’ll have a slight chance for isolated t-storms Friday afternoon.

We have only had 3 dry weekends this year.

We’ll have a slight chance for scattered t-storms Saturday afternoon.

We’ll have a slight chance for scattered t-storms Sunday afternoon.

Carmelfest is just one week away.