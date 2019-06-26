× Silver Alert declared for Fort Wayne woman missing since Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been issued for Cynthia Lynn Adamson of Fort Wayne.

Adamson, 43, was last seen at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25, according to the Allen County Police Department.

She is described as 5′ 8″ tall, 190 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes. Police say she may be driving a red 2011 Toyota Prius with Indiana license plate AZJ205. She may also have 2 dogs and a cat in the vehicle with her.

Adamson is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Adamson please contact the Allen County Police Department at 260-449-7070 or 911.