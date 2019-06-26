SILVER ALERT: Authorities searching for missing Carmel man

Posted 12:05 am, June 26, 2019, by

CARMEL, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Carmel Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Clarence E. Deane Jr., 88, a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 214 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes, and driving a dark green 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Indiana plate number 510AG.

Clarence is missing from Carmel, Indiana and was last seen Tuesday morning, June 25. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Clarence E. Deane Jr, contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-773-1282 or 911.

