Police stop vehicle going 100 mph in Henry County, arrest 6 on gun charges

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. – Three loaded guns with missing or altered serial numbers were found in a vehicle that was pulled over for going about 100 mph in a 70 mph zone Tuesday night.

Indiana State Police say a trooper stopped the Kia as it traveled westbound on I-70 in Henry County at about 11:30 p.m. The officer also reported seeing the vehicle cutting off a semi and nearly causing the truck to crash.

After coming in contact with the driver, 18-year-old Michael Turner, and his five passengers, the trooper says he became suspicious.

Several other law enforcement officers responded to the scene and began searching the vehicle. That’s when three guns were discovered.

Turner was arrested on reckless driving and possession of a handgun without a license charges. His passengers, 20-year-old Alexis Rogers, 18-year-old Marquis White, 18-year-old Grace Barrow, 18-year-old Haley Denton, and 19-year-old David De’Leon, were also arrested and charged with possession of a handgun without a license due to their proximity to where the guns were located in the car.

All six occupants were lodged in the Henry County Jail and the vehicle was impounded.