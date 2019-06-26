× Police investigating deadly crash on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say a person died in a crash Wednesday on the southeast side.

Officers were called to East Raymond Street and Southeastern Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Investigators say the female driver of a silver car turned left on Raymond and collided with two trucks.

The driver of the silver car was declared dead at the scene. She has not yet been identified.

The truck drivers had minor injuries and are cooperating with police.

Alcohol and drugs aren’t believed to be factors at this time.