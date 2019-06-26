Metro police investigating shooting that critically wounds teen

Posted 1:46 am, June 26, 2019, by , Updated at 02:15AM, June 26, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager was shot and critically wounded late Tuesday on the city’s southeast side.

The incident happened in the 1700 block of S. Talbott St., where arriving officers found a teenage male with gunshot wounds  in a residence. The victim was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say an unknown person fired shots into the residence striking the victim. They believe this was an isolated incident.

