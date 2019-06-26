Italian restaurant Palomino confirms end of month closure

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Palomino Restaurant and Bar has confirmed to CBS4 that it will close its doors at the end of June.

“We have felt so honored to host the celebrations of so many throughout Indianapolis and to be a part of the community. We thank our guests for their support,” said a spokesperson for the restaurant.

Part of a chain of an upscale Italian restaurants, Palomino is located at 49 West Maryland Street at Circle Center Mall and has been open for nearly 20 years.

