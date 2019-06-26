× Heat pumping in and tracking a few storms

We had a few light showers move through overnight but mostly that has wrapped up and should leave us dry for the morning rush hour. We’ll have enough breaks in the clouds to get us to brighten up for most of today but a few storms could develop before the day is over. Highs will be increasingly hotter as we top off above average Wednesday in the upper 80s. As a boundary drifts toward us, we could see a storm or two pop, especially north of Indianapolis. High pressure should help block out rain for Shelbyville, Columbus, and Bloomington. Isolated storms will continue to pop north of the city as late as 11pm. Rain totals stay low all the way through the end of the week! Definitely a huge improvement compared to a week ago. Hotter and sunnier on Thursday. Friday could be the first 90 so far this year with 80s expected all weekend long.