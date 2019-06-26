Heat pumping in and tracking a few storms

Posted 6:38 am, June 26, 2019, by

We had a few light showers move through overnight but mostly that has wrapped up and should leave us dry for the morning rush hour. We’ll have enough breaks in the clouds to get us to brighten up for most of today but a few storms could develop before the day is over. Highs will be increasingly hotter as we top off above average Wednesday in the upper 80s. As a boundary drifts toward us, we could see a storm or two pop, especially north of Indianapolis.  High pressure should help block out rain for Shelbyville, Columbus, and Bloomington. Isolated storms will continue to pop north of the city as late as 11pm. Rain totals stay low all the way through the end of the week!  Definitely a huge improvement compared to a week ago. Hotter and sunnier on Thursday. Friday could be the first 90 so far this year with 80s expected all weekend long.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.