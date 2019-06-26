× Family of teen killed 1 year ago prays for peace following violent night in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A pair of shootings Tuesday night in Indianapolis leaves one man dead and another fighting for his life in the hospital.

Just after sunset Tuesday night, a homeowner on Indy’s near northwest side got into an argument with another man. Police say the gunman admitted to shooting the victim who tried to drive away, but crashed and died on scene.

Two hours later on the near south side, someone fired several shots into a home, critically injuring a teenager inside.

While the cases aren’t connected, police made clear overnight the victims in both shootings were targeted.

“We believe that this is an isolated incident. This isn’t a random act,” said IMPD officer Genae Cook.

The overnight shootings marked the 71st homicide in Indianapolis nearly 6 months into the year. At the same time last year there were 76 homicides.

The 76th victim being 19-year-old Trevon Bonds.

“It seems unreal to us. One day he’s here and the next day he’s gone,” said Bonds’ step-mother Sade Sanders.

Wearing number 5, Bonds scored his share of touchdowns for Lawrence North, but was killed just two weeks after his high school graduation.

“It’s heart breaking he’s not here when he should be. He was on his way to college. He didn’t deserve anything that went on,” said Sanders.

The 19-year-old died exactly one year ago today after being shot near a dumpster at a west side apartment complex. So far his case remains unsolved.

His family prays every day for an end to the daily violence across Indianapolis.

“No parent wants to get a call that their kid is dead. That’s unbelievable,” said Sanders. “It’s devastating that there’s a killer still on the streets and no one has come forward who killed my step son.”

As always, anyone with information on any unsolved homicide can still contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.