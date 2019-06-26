Family of man shot to death by South Bend officer files lawsuit

Mayor Pete Buttigieg on Friday promised residents of South Bend, Indiana, at a march protesting the recent officer-involved shooting that he's "serious about fixing this." (Photo courtesy of CNN)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The family of a 54-year-old man fatally shot by a officer is suing the officer and the city of South Bend.

Eric Logan’s relatives filed the lawsuit Wednesday in federal court. It accuses Sgt. Ryan O’Neill of using excessive deadly force when he shot Logan on June 16. The lawsuit also names the city of South Bend as a defendant but does not name Buttigieg.

Prosecutors say O’Neill was responding to a report of a person breaking into cars when he confronted Logan. O’Neill said he shot Logan after he refused orders to drop a knife. The shooting wasn’t recorded because O’Neill didn’t turn his body camera on.

A spokeswoman said the city doesn’t comment on pending lawsuits.

