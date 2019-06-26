2019 marks 100th year of Indianapolis Public Library’s summer reading program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Public Library is once again bringing the fun to your summer. This year marks its 100th summer reading program.

The annual program encourages kids to read by awarding them points, which can then be redeemed for prizes.

Library staff says the most important thing about this program is keeping kids from losing their reading skills.

“As children are out of school in the summer, we see the summer gap or summer slide,” said children’s librarian Kathleen Laratta. “They kind of lose some of their reading skills over the summer, so just a push and encouragement to read by rewarding them with some cool prizes.”

The program isn’t just for kids. There is also an adult reading program, which is based off a book list and partnering programs.

“When children see their parents read, they are more likely to ready themselves,” said Laratta.

The programs are available at any library location until July 27.

As you read new books, it is a great time to clear out some old books for the CBS4 Reads Book Drive.

Last year, CBS4 collected 10,000 books for children in Indianapolis – this year we hope to surpass that number.

There are more than 50 drop off locations across the city, you can find them here.