Warmer temperatures, small rain chances for the rest of the week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis has had 12 dry days this month and 12 wet days. On those wet days, we have had almost eight inches of rain. The frequent rains this year have wreaked havoc on the farm community. It has been difficult to get planting done statewide. The not so good news is that we have more t-storms in the forecast. The good news is that they will be isolated and that severe weather is not expected.

Warm weather has been scarce this season but a change is on the way. Highs will be in the upper 80s for the rest of the week. Get ready for a warm up. Indianapolis averages 9, 90 degree days a year. So far we have not had one. We may see our first 90 degree day of the year this weekend.

So far this has been a very wet year.

So far this month we’ve had an extra three inches of rain.

This has been a tough year for farmers.

Isolated t-storms are possible Wednesday afternoon.

Isolated t-storms are possible Thursday afternoon.

We’ll have a chance for t-storms Friday.

We’ll have a chance for t-storms Saturday.

We’ll have a chance for t-storms Sunday.