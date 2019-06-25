× Teen rescued after falling 50 feet from cliff in Hoosier National Forest

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind. — A teenager was rescued by Indiana conservation officers after falling off a cliff in the Hoosier National Forest.

Around 11:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 4000 block of South Hatfield Road in Crawford County in regards to a teen who had not been seen for roughly four hours, the Department of Natural Resources says.

The officers determined the teen had left on his ATV to possibly explore the caves in the forest.

At about 1 a.m. Tuesday, DNR says a search party was formed and set out to look for the teen near the forest’s Messmore Cliffs.

While searching, officers were able to make verbal contact with the teen and discovered he had fallen 50-60 feet from a cliff.

By 4 a.m., search crews were able to remove the teen from the area. He was flown to the University of Louisville Hospital with head, lower back and leg injuries, according to DNR.

“There is no doubt the officers’ knowledge of the area and expertise from being members of the Indiana Conservation Officer Cave Rescue Team played a huge role in locating, securing and transporting this juvenile to safety,” said Maj. Tim Beaver with DNR in a statement.