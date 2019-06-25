Police release video of deputies finding baby girl left in plastic bag in Georgia woods

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. – The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has released video of deputies finding “Baby India,” who was discovered in a wooded area of northern Georgia in early June, WGCL reports.

“Baby India” was wrapped in a plastic grocery bag on June 6 in an area near the 1900 block of Daves Creek Road.

The sheriff’s office released photos last week but released the video on Tuesday.

“We release this footage in hopes to receive credible information on the identity of ‘Baby India’ and to show how important it is to find closure in this case,” wrote the sheriff’s office.

The department says they’re continuing to follow leads in hopes of finding India’s mother, who is still missing. They also say “Baby India” is thriving and in the care of the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services.

If anyone knows a female who was in the late stages of pregnancy and may have given birth to this infant, please contact the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at 770-781-3087.