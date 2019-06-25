Police issue Silver Alert for missing Fort Wayne woman

(Photo Courtesy of Indiana State Police)

A Silver Alert has been issued for Terri Dawn Myers of Fort Wayne.

Indiana State Police say Myers, 57, was last seen at around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. She was wearing a pink tank top and blue jeans while driving a green 2014 Chevrolet Spark 4 door with an Indiana license plate that reads AOA373.

Myers is described as standing 5’6″ tall, weighs about 210 pounds, has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and might require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Myers please contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or 911.

