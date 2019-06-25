× Police: 2 people accused of using stolen credit card to buy iPads at Carmel Walmart

CARMEL, Ind. – Police are trying to identify two people accused of using a stolen credit card to buy iPads at a Carmel store earlier this month.

According to the Carmel Police Department, the theft happened around 7:15 a.m. on June 3.

Two people went to the Walmart store at 2001 E. 151st St. and used the stolen card to buy $500 in iPads. The individuals were caught on camera.

Anyone with information should call the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).