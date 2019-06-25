× Man seriously injured after being ejected from vehicle, ran over, dragged by other car

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. — A man survived a crash in which he was ejected from his vehicle, ran over by another vehicle and dragged along the roadway.

Around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, police say they responded to a serious crash on U.S. 41, south of Camp Arthur Road in Knox County.

When they arrived, responders found a 21-year-old from Washington, Indiana, suffering from serious injuries. He was airlifted to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville for treatment.

A preliminary investigation revealed the 21-year-old was driving a 2005 Nissan at a high rate of speed southbound on U.S. 41. He then approached a 1996 Mercury driven my a 83-year-old Vincennes woman. As the man moved into the passing lane, he lost control of his Nissan, re-entered the right lane in front of the Mercury and struck the guardrail.

The woman driving the Mercury saw the Nissan strike the guardrail and merged into the left lane to avoid the vehicle. The man was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from his vehicle, landed in the left lane and was ran over by the Mercury. He was dragged 160 feet before the woman was able to stop her vehicle in the median.

The woman was not injured. A front seat passenger inside the Nissan was wearing their seat belt and escaped the crash without injury as well.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.