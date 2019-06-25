× Lawsuit filed on behalf of children seeks systemic changes with DCS

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A lawsuit filed on behalf of Hoosier children seeks reforms in the Department of Child Services.

The children say they suffered serious physical and psychological harm while in the state’s care. The lawsuit, announced Tuesday, names Gov. Eric Holcomb, DCS Director Terry Stigdon and the Department of Child Services as defendants. The suit alleges the state is aware of problems with DCS but hasn’t done enough to reform the agency.

The class action complaint says the state has failed in its duty to protect the 22,000 children who have open child welfare cases. The suit cites the resignation of former DCS Director Mary Beth Bonaventura, who stepped down in December 2017, writing in her letter of resignation that Indiana officials were “systematically placing Hoosier children at risk ‘in ways that all but ensure children will die.’”

While Holcomb called for an expert analysis from the Child Welfare Consulting Group (CWG) and made some changes to the system, the lawsuit asserted those changes weren’t enough to fix systemic failures on the part of the state, including:

The state’s inability to provide children in its care with stable foster homes

Instances in which children are frequently moved from place to place and separated from their siblings and community

Failure to meet the needs of foster children with disabilities

Heavy reliance on institutionalization, even in cases of relatively minor behavioral problems

Lack of services to meet medical, mental health and physical needs

Overworked caseworkers with minimal training and too few resources

The nine children named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit claim DCS:

…failed to provide safe and appropriate foster care placements; failed to provide appropriate services to the children and their families to allow safe reunification; and, for those for whom safe family reunification is not possible, failed to timely pursue termination of parental rights legal proceedings and failed to seek and secure safe, permanent homes. In doing so, Defendants have violated Plaintiffs’ federal constitutional and statutory rights.

Three organizations filed the lawsuit: Indiana Disability Rights, an advocacy group for those with disabilities; A Better Childhood, a national advocacy group for children; and Kirkland & Ellis, a law firm.

CBS4 reached out the Department of Child Services about the lawsuit. A spokesperson told us the agency doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

You can read the lawsuit below: