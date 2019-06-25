Indy bakery pushing pastry boundaries with punk chef

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Something special is happening in the kitchen of Amelia’s bakery in Indianapolis, located at 653 Virginia Avenue.

Lauren Bickel started at the bakery last November and has been churning out more unique desserts than ever before.

Bickel may have purple hair and a punk rock attitude, but she grew up in the country and comes from a family of home bakers.

"When I design, bake, and decorate a cake or dessert, it's an emotional labor that I am happy to spend,” Bickel says.

Lauren learned cooking science with the help of watching PBS, and strives to make baked goods to interest your eyes and comfort your taste buds.

Her big break was Executive Pastry Chef at Red, The Steakhouse where she made her signature recipe: Apple Pie Bread Pudding.

Made with croissants, a drizzle of caramel, and vanilla bean custard, it was the best seller at Red and fans say “it’s to die for.”

Using her organization and leadership skills, Lauren is currently working with owners to combine their two pastry programs, Amelia's and Bluebeard, into one.

“There’s a wonderful mixed bag of skills and resources within the two companies and I’m helping put this vision into action,” Bickel says.

Stop by and witness the magic happening at Amelia’s and Bluebeard, including the talented and passionate Lauren Bickel.