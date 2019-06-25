× GORGEOUS Tuesday; tracking rain Wednesday

Summer is HERE! The heat is really about to pour in so if you’ve got any work to do outdoors you’ll have to stay on top of your hydration. Heat indices could top off at 90 as early as Wednesday. Tuesday will be a perfect summer day! Get outside as soon as you can. The sun won’t set until 9:17pm so you’ve got lots of daylight to enjoy. Expect a beautiful day at Victory Field for the Indians game today. Wind will be blowing about 15mph out of the southwest. Wednesday will bring the next chance for rain. It’ll only be an isolated storm that we’ll be expecting. Most likely the storm will be in the morning and especially north of Indianapolis as a cold front slides through. Over the next five days we’re actually expecting less than a half inch of rain which is a great news considering how far above the average we have been. Climate records tell us that we should expect a little less than 21 inches of precipitation to have accumulated by this point in the year but we’ve had close to 30 inches! Great weather for the Indians game Tuesday and Thursday especially with many dry hours also expected on Wednesday. The heat really pours in by the end of the week with temps expected well into the upper 80s. Stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks when you’re working outdoors.