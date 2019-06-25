FBI searching for suspect wanted for robberies in Indiana, other states

Posted 4:04 pm, June 25, 2019

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– Federal authorities are searching for a man wanted in connection with bank robberies in several states, including Indiana.

The suspect, dubbed the “Big Box Bandit,” is wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for robberies in Tennessee, North Carolina and Indiana. He’s also wanted for a carjacking.

The FBI says the man robbed a FSNB bank branch inside a Clinton, TN Walmart in May. A few days later, the same man entered into another branch of the same bank inside a Kingsport, TN Walmart. In both cases, he demanded be placed inside a manila envelope.

Investigators were able to connect the suspect to a May 31 robbery at a bank robbery inside a Walmart in Shelbyville, IN. The suspect was also connected to a bank robbery in Candler, NC.

On June 21, authorities say he carjacked someone in West Knoxville, TN and then used the gold Chevrolet Trailblazer while robbing a check cashing business inside a Walmart in Chattanooga, TN.

Police say the suspect has also been seen driving a blue, older-model Ford Taurus.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the FBI’s Knoxville office at 865-544-0751 or the FBI Indianapolis Field Office at 317-595-4000. Tips can also be submitted online.

