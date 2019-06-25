Cystic fibrosis patient gets married in special ceremony put together by IU Health staff

Posted 5:42 pm, June 25, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Caregivers at IU Health University Hospital pulled together to help a patient with cystic fibrosis (CF) get married in the ICU on Tuesday.

The hospital says Anna Gonzales, 30, and her fiancé, Justin Middleton, decided to tie the knot because Anna is very sick.

The couple has been together for three years and engaged for two. They spend much of their time in and out of the hospital.

After learning of the impending nuptials, nurses and social workers at the hospital got to work to make sure it was special day for the bride and groom.

Social worker Ruth Miller spent the weekend creating a beautiful wedding gown and veil that would fit over Anna’s lines without disruption. Nurses gave Anna a manicure and fixed her hair for the occasion. Others handled decorations, cake, punch and more.

CF is a genetic disorder that causes extreme damage to the lungs and other organs. CF is rare, with only 200,000 cases per year in the US. The average life expectancy is 37 years. There is currently no cure.

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.