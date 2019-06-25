Celebrate America’s birthday at CarmelFest with food, entertainment and fireworks

CARMEL, Ind. — Celebrate Independence Day with the CBS4 team at CarmelFest this July 3rd and 4th.

The two-day celebration at 1 Civic Square offers food, live music and entertainment, an outdoor marketplace, rides and games for kids, a talent show, a parade and a fireworks show.

The festival goes from 3 to 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3 and noon to 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 4.

The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, and fireworks are scheduled for 9:45 p.m.

Stop by the CBS4 booth on Thursday from 12:30 to 2 p.m. to meet Frank Mickens, Angela Brauer, Star Derry and Rachel Bogle of our morning news team and from 12:30 to 3 p.m. to meet Debby Knox, Bob Donaldson, Chris Wright and Chris Widlic from the evening newscasts. The booth will be located on the west side of the Civic Square fountain, on the same side as City Hall.

The entire CBS4 crew will also participate in the parade with three cars, a group of walkers, and Colts cheerleaders.

In addition to the fun and festivities, CarmelFest is a chance to recognize, support and thank military veterans.

CBS4 will honor U.S. Navy Captain Dianne Johnson, the longest-serving woman in the Navy when she retired in 2011 after a 36-year career. Johnson, who lives in northern Indiana, will ride in the first CBS4 car.

CarmelFest, now in its 31st year, is organized by the Rotary Club of Carmel with the help of more than 300 volunteers. The festival draws more than 50,000 visitors each year.

More information is available on the CarmelFest website, and a complete entertainment schedule is below.