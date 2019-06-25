Carjacker steals Amazon delivery driver’s van with packages inside in Fishers

Posted 3:32 pm, June 25, 2019, by , Updated at 03:41PM, June 25, 2019

File photo of package on porch

FISHERS, Ind. – An Amazon delivery driver says he was carjacked at gunpoint in Fishers Tuesday morning.

The victim told first responders that it happened shortly after 10:13 a.m. at the intersection of Minden Drive and Dorster Street.

The suspect reportedly displayed a handgun and demanded that the driver exit his vehicle. After the victim got out of the vehicle, the suspect fled the area traveling eastbound towards Olio Road.

The stolen vehicle is a late model white Ford 250 Transit Van containing Amazon packages. Police say the van has a light blue piece of paper displayed on the front dashboard.

According to police, the suspects was initially a passenger in a black GMC full-size SUV, which followed the van as it fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a black male in his mid-20s, with a slender build. He was said to be wearing grey running pants, a grey hooded sweatshirt, a black beanie and black shoes. Police say they don’t believe the suspect is still in the area.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the carjacking or the suspect is asked to contact Detective Edgar Holmes at (317)-595-3300.

