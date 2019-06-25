Autopsy shows newborn baby suffered 96 fractures before she died

HOUSTON, TX – Jazmine Robin was born premature at 29 weeks. She spent several weeks in the hospital before she was released as a healthy baby on July 3, 2018.

But Jazmine returned to the hospital on July 14 with “clearly inflicted head trauma,” KTRK reports. She died the next day.

Her father, Jason Robin, is charged with murder, and her mother, Katharine White, is charged with injury to a child by omission.

White’s grandmother, Virginia White, says she was immediately concerned when she began dating Jason Robin four years ago.

“He’s a drug addict. We tried to keep Katharine away from him, and it didn’t work,” said Virginia, the victim’s great-grandmother, to KTRK.

Robin and White have three children together, and they share a home in Houston.

According to investigators, the final autopsy shows Jazmine suffered 96 fractures in her tiny body, including 71 rib fractures, 23 long bone fractures, and a skull fracture.

“That’s horrible. That’s horrible, yeah. You hate to think of something happening like this in your city, much less your neighborhood,” neighbor Paul Raiva said.

Raiva lived across the street from the couple, but he says he hasn’t seen them in weeks.

Child Protective Services removed their two other children from their care.