Zionsville attorney to seek GOP nomination for AG, challenging Curtis Hill

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. – A Zionsville attorney plans to seek the Republican nomination for Indiana Attorney General, challenging Curtis Hill.

John Westercamp of Bose McKinney and Evans says he will formally announce his candidacy with four different events on Thursday.

Indianapolis: 9:30 a.m. EDT – Bose McKinney & Evans LLP 111 Monument Circle, Suite 2700 | Indianapolis, IN 46204

Elkhart: 12:30 p.m. EDT – Lex530 530 E. Lexington Avenue | Elkhart, IN 46516

Fort Wayne: 2:30 p.m. EDT – Allen County GOP Headquarters 135 W. Main Street | Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Evansville: 4:45 p.m. CDT – Old National Events 715 Locust Street | Evansville, IN 47708

: 4:45 p.m. CDT – Old National Events

Candidates for the state’s Attorney General are nominated at party conventions, not by primary voters.

Westercamp will go up against incumbent Hill, who was asked to step down by GOP leaders in the state last year after four women accused him of sexual misconduct. Those women have now filed a federal lawsuit against Hill and the State of Indiana.