Zionsville attorney to seek GOP nomination for AG, challenging Curtis Hill

John Westercamp (Photo courtesy of Bose McKinney and Evans)

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. – A Zionsville attorney plans to seek the Republican nomination for Indiana Attorney General, challenging Curtis Hill.

John Westercamp of Bose McKinney and Evans says he will formally announce his candidacy with four different events on Thursday.

  • Indianapolis: 9:30 a.m. EDT – Bose McKinney & Evans LLP
    • 111 Monument Circle, Suite 2700 | Indianapolis, IN 46204
  • Elkhart: 12:30 p.m. EDT – Lex530
    • 530 E. Lexington Avenue | Elkhart, IN 46516
  • Fort Wayne: 2:30 p.m. EDT – Allen County GOP Headquarters
    • 135 W. Main Street | Fort Wayne, IN 46802
  • Evansville: 4:45 p.m. CDT – Old National Events
    • 715 Locust Street | Evansville, IN 47708

Candidates for the state’s Attorney General are nominated at party conventions, not by primary voters.

Westercamp will go up against incumbent Hill, who was asked to step down by GOP leaders in the state last year after four women accused him of sexual misconduct. Those women have now filed a federal lawsuit against Hill and the State of Indiana.

