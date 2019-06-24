Tracking more rain for central Indy Monday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dry for Monday morning's commute, but we are keeping an eye on storms pushing through Tennessee and Kentucky.

A very nice start t our work week here in central Indiana! Comfortably in the mid to upper 60s and we're dry to start off.

Highs won't be as warm as they should be this time of year but still very comfortable. Climate records tell us that we should be in the mid 80s this time of the year.

We will be dry for our Monday morning, but as a cold front slides through, we are expecting storms to push through.

We could have storms as early as lunchtime, but many won't see rain until 3 p.m. We'll hold on to storm chances through the evening rush hour and then we'll clear the sky tonight.

Today's storms could bring gusty winds and even some hail, so stay weather aware!

Tuesday looks great! Highs will climb to the mid 80s with plenty of sunshine and a warm breeze out of the southwest.

A passing storm possible on Wednesday, but other than that, we're dry for the rest of the work week! Enjoy!