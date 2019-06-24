Police searching for 2 men who robbed Bath & Body Works in Speedway

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – The Speedway Police Department is searching for two armed robbers who targeted the town’s Bath & Body Works.

Police say it happened on June 15 at the store in the 5800 block of Crawfordville Road.

At the time of the robbery, one suspect was wearing black clothing, possibly a North Face jacket, and an olive green hat. The second suspect was wearing a black sweatshirt and grey pants. Both were armed with handguns.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or the robbery is asked to call Speedway police at (317) 246-4300.