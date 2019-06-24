Police searching for 2 men who robbed Bath & Body Works in Speedway

Posted 4:02 pm, June 24, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

Inline

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – The Speedway Police Department is searching for two armed robbers who targeted the town’s Bath & Body Works.

Police say it happened on June 15 at the store in the 5800 block of Crawfordville Road.

At the time of the robbery, one suspect was wearing black clothing, possibly a North Face jacket, and an olive green hat. The second suspect was wearing a black sweatshirt and grey pants. Both were armed with handguns.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or the robbery is asked to call Speedway police at (317) 246-4300.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.