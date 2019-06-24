× Nas and Mary J. Blige add Indianapolis show to summer tour

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Mary J. Blige and Nas have announced new dates to their summer co-headlining tour, including a stop in downtown Indianapolis.

The hip-hop and R&B legends will land at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Thursday, September 12, 2019.

News of the Indianapolis show comes on the heels of Blige’s BET Lifetime Achievement Award win Sunday night.

New shows were also announced in Brooklyn, Baltimore, Newark and a final show at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on September 17th.

Producers at Live Nation say the two superstars will be bringing a stacked set of songs spanning both of their careers and this will be one of the can’t miss shows of the summer.

Tickets for the Indianapolis show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 28 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

Presale for Citi cardmembers begins Tuesday, June 25 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, June 27 at 10 p.m. through Citi EntertainmentSM. For more information, visit www.citientertainment.com.