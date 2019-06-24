Missing Utah student Mackenzie Lueck took Lyft shortly before disappearance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – What happened to University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck?

That’s the question family and friends are trying to answer.

Lueck has been missing for more than a week. The 23-year-old student landed in Salt Lake City around 1 a.m. last Monday after traveling to California for her grandmother’s funeral. She texted her parents to let them know she’d arrived safely, reported KSTU.

She left the airport and arranged for a Lyft car to take her to North Salt Lake, about 20 minutes from her home in Salt Lake City. Police said the Lyft driver is cooperating with investigators and dropped off other riders after taking her to her destination.

Since then, no one has heard from her. She missed her midterm exams last week and a weekend flight back to California for a friend’s wedding.

“Where could she have gone? Her car has not been moved. Things aren’t adding up,” her friend Ashley Fine said during a Sunday news conference.

“The police have said they have no reason to believe she’s in danger, but at this point, it’s been seven days,” said Kennedy Stoner, another friend.

“She might have been meeting someone there. I just don’t see any other reason as to why she would be there at that time,” Fine said.

KSTU reported that her phone has been turned off and remains off.

“For her not to reach out to me, Snapchat, Instagram, anything… is very unlike her, very uncommon, she’s usually in touch with me almost every day,” Stoner said.

Salt Lake City police said they were actively looking for Lueck and will follow up on any leads in the case.

Police ask that anyone with information to call them at 801-799-3000.