Men’s sober living facility to open in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ind. – City council members in Frankfort voted Monday night to pass a resolution to provide $100,000 for a men's sober living home. The money will provide services like mental health counseling and treatment, vocational training and job placement.

A non-profit called One80 Recovery Resources says it will open the facility in 2020. Paul Fry, the organization’s executive director, said he got the idea after visiting the Clinton County Jail.

"They are struggling," he said. "They want bad to get out of a lifestyle they have been in for the last several years with all of these addictions and I realized, it hit home then, what the need was."

According to Indiana Affiliation of Recovery Residences, 66,000 people in 2017 could have benefited from recovery homes but there were less than 1,700 beds available.

The facility in Frankfort will be right outside of town and near the Industrial Park. Fry said residents will be able to find a job more easily because of its location. The home will house 16 people at first.

The first 60 days will be free.

Mayor Chris McBarnes expressed enthusiasm for the One80 Recovery Program saying, “Addiction is one of the most defining issues our generation will face. We need to confront this epidemic boldly, effectively, and compassionately."

