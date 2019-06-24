Man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting woman in Lafayette still on the run

Paul Etter (Photo Courtesy of the Lafayette Sheriff's Office)

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. – Police are still searching for a man accused of abducting a woman after she got a flat tire.

Deputies say a woman called 911 around 5 p.m. on Saturday to report a man abducted her while she was stuck on the side of the road.

She said he took her to another location and assaulted her. He released the woman after holding her hostage for several hours.

Police say they identified the suspect as 55-year-old Paul Etter.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 400 block of 900 East last night because they had reason to believe Etter was there, however, WLFY reports they didn’t find him.

Multiple agencies are helping with the search. They believe he is armed and dangerous, and they want you to call the sheriff’s office at 765-423-9321 with any information.

