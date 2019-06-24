× Hit-and-run boat accident on Geist Reservoir under investigation

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a boat accident on Geist Reservoir in Marion County on Saturday, June 22 in which one boat left the scene.

According to DNR officials, Randy L. Mathis, 66, of Charlottesville, was anchored and fishing south of Geist Marina around 2:30 a.m.

Mathis reportedly saw a boat exceeding the nighttime speed limit of 10 mph coming toward him from the rear.

A collision occurred after the other boat failed give way to Mathis’s boat.

Mathis suffered bumps and bruises after being thrown to the bottom of his boat and was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

His boat sustained damage to the left-rear side, and the boat that caused the collision fled the scene.

Because of dark conditions, authorities have been unable to obtain a good description of the other boat.

Officers are looking for a boat that has damage toward the front, with black or maroon paint.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Indiana Conservation Officer Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536.