Grant County police asking public’s help locating man wanted on child molestation charges

Posted 9:48 am, June 24, 2019, by , Updated at 09:50AM, June 24, 2019

Carnelius Williams

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help locating a man wanted for child molestation.

Police say Carnelius Williams, 19, faces charges of strangulation and three counts of child molestation.

Williams is approximately 6’1″ and weighs around 140 lbs.

Anyone with information about Williams or his whereabouts is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 765-662-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip at www.p3tips.com.

