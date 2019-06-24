× Forest Hills residents warn drivers avoiding construction to slow down

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.—Residents in the Forest Hills neighborhood on the north side say they’ve had enough with dangerous drivers. That’s after they’ve witnessed multiple people speed through their neighborhood several times a day. They believe drivers are attempting to avoid the Red Line construction and traffic along College Avenue.

Along Forest Hills and Guilford Avenue, there’s a sign that says “Drive like your kids live here.” Matt Dammann, says he takes that seriously, but some drivers are choosing to ignore it.

“My wife and I and our two daughters were walking to dinner, and we were crossing the street, which would be Guilford on that side, and just walking up to the stop sign a lady was heading south didn’t watch for us, didn’t stop at the stop sign, blew right through it, and here I am with two newborns,” said Dammann.

Dammann wants to get his safety message across before someone gets hurt and it’s too late. He says he’s witnessed people going 60-65 miles per hour and running stop signs, and that’s very bothersome.

“Slow down,” said Dammann, “There’s a lot of kids in the neighborhood; someone is going to get killed. We’re not the only neighborhood that’s having this problem.”

Fellow neighbors like Liam Marra notice it too.

“About a month ago my car was parked around 1 a.m. A car was going 50 miles per hour, and it just plowed right into it, totaled it, moved it about 15 feet,” said Marra.

IMPD says they’ve stepped up patrols because of increased traffic and construction, and they want drivers to be patient. But neighbors agree, more needs to be done.

“There’s a lot of different ideas to solve the problem. I’m of the opinion, a couple speed bumps at least,” said Dammann.

IndyGo says, they understand and are aware of the problem. They’re working with the Department of Public Works. Red Line construction just a few blocks away could create extra traffic. IndyGo says they’ll be completing a traffic study post Red Line in the area to see if other remedies are needed if people choose alternate routes.

Dammann and Marra say they’re for transit, but their families’ safety is what’s important.

“If you think you’re cool driving 60 miles per hour down the street and you run over a little kid, you’re going to jail,” said Dammann.

IndyGo says they’re still on-track to finish Red Line construction by July 31. August will be used to train and work out problems. It’s expected to be ready for riders by September 1.