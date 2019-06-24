Driver injured after truck hits I-465 guardrail, goes airborne and lands on embankment

Posted 9:46 pm, June 24, 2019, by , Updated at 09:48PM, June 24, 2019

70-year-old seriously injured after losing control of truck on I-465, going airborne (Photo courtesy of the Indianapolis Fire Department)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 70-year-old man was seriously injured Monday when he lost control of his truck on eastbound I-465.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says the man’s truck then hit a guardrail, went airborne and landed on an embankment at Keystone Ave.

According to IFD, loose rocks made it difficult to stabilize the vehicle, so crews could extricate the victims.

After about 35 minutes, IFD says the truck was stabilized, crews got the victim out and he was transported to St. Vincent Hospital.

