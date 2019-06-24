VIDEO: Police officer rescue 3-year-old, grandmother from house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – A Missouri police officer likely saved the lives of a toddler and the child’s grandmother after pulling them from a home that had caught fire.

According to the Hazelwood Police Department, firefighters were dispatched to the 100 block of Becker Drive around 11:30 a.m. for a house fire.

Hazelwood police Officer Rodriguez was the first person to arrive at the scene. He saw the main floor of the home was fully engulfed in flames but could hear cries coming from a basement window.

The officer found the homeowner and her 3-year-old granddaughter in the basement.

The small basement window was only partially open.

Officer Rodriguez kicked the window out and was able to pull the child to safety. He then returned to the window and, with the help of a neighbor, pulled the homeowner to safety as well.

Firefighters from Florissant Valley, Hazelwood, Ferguson, and Berkeley arrived shortly after and extinguished the fire. EMTs examined the child, the grandmother, and Officer Rodriguez at the scene. No one was hospitalized.