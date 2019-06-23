× Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for central Indiana

Portions of central Indiana are experiencing severe weather today as a storm front moves into the area.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Brown, Jackson, Lawrence, Greene, Clay, Monroe, Owen, Putnam and Vigo County until 3:15 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Rush, Shelby, Tippecanoe, Tipton and Vigo County until 8 p.m.

