Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for central Indiana

Posted 1:55 pm, June 23, 2019, by , Updated at 02:26PM, June 23, 2019

Portions of central Indiana are experiencing severe weather today as a storm front moves into the area.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Brown, Jackson, Lawrence, Greene, Clay, Monroe, Owen, Putnam and Vigo County until 3:15 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Rush, Shelby, Tippecanoe, Tipton and Vigo County until 8 p.m.

