Residents on Indy's west side aren't surprised by deadly shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The morning after two people were wounded and a man was killed in a shooting on Indy’s west side, a single shell casing from one of the murder weapons was spotted on a bench on the front porch of a home in the 200 block of South Warman Avenue.

A neighbor said the landlord likely left it there after boarding up the front door, the back door and a front window from where a trio of gunmen sprayed the house with bullets.

“I was sitting here in the house, and I heard bang-bang,” said Tom Staley, “and I jumped up, and I didn’t see nobody cause they was already running away, but there was two people in the front and one in the back, and they came in shooting and then left in an instant.”

Staley said he’s known the woman who was shot for the last 20 years and her boyfriend, too.

“They just try to do crazy stuff, and I guess they got caught,” he said. “There’s always cops over here or friends of theirs, girls with warrants. One time I had a SWAT team bust in my door with an AK-47 to my face said, ‘Is so-and-so here?’ I’m like, ‘No, try next door.’”

That fact that murder was visited on the house across the street was no surprise to a neighbor with a gun on his hip who didn’t want his name used.

“I heard about people threatening to kill them,” he said. “I don’t know the people, I heard about it. They said that they was gonna take care of ‘em because of what she did…so what happened was, I think somebody got her back finally.”

The woman wounded at the house recently pleaded guilty to a drug-related charge.

The location of the Saturday night murder sits in the middle of IMPD’s Southwest District Beat 20, where there have been nine homicides since the start of last year.

In 2017, there was a raid just down Warman Avenue during a citywide sweep for narcotics dealers.

A year ago, the body of Mariah Kern was found stabbed to death in a garage just around the corner.

Last month, just one street over, IMPD spent two days digging under a house looking for the remains of a missing baby.

The armed neighbor said the main suspect in that case once hung out with his daughter, who recently went to jail.

“Somebody’s always gonna get you if you live that gun life, that’s what happens,” he said. “Live by the sword, get stuck by the sword.”

Across the street, in the other half of the duplex, Staley shook his head thinking about how close he came to catching a bullet meant for somebody else when it passed through his wall.

“I didn’t know they had guns, man,” he said. “Another innocent victim.”

The Marion County Coroner has not yet released the victim’s name — the second person shot to death in the city this weekend.