Hit & run crash on I-465 leaves 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. — A person has died after being hit by a car on the south side of Indianapolis.

The Indiana State Police have confirmed that a person was struck by a vehicle traveling east bound on Interstate 465. The accident happened on Exit Ramp A on Harding Street. EMS personnel pronounced the victim dead on-scene as a result of the injuries.

Indiana State Police are currently looking for a Kia Sole with a damaged front end. The vehicle was last seen traveling south bound on State Road 37 from the scene of the hit and run accident.

Any one with information regarding the crash is asked to contact police immediately.

