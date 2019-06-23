× Cathedral says they are separating from teacher in same-sex marriage

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Cathedral High School has released a statement saying they will separate from a teacher who is in a same-sex marriage.

In the statement, Cathedral references the responsibility of Archbishop Thompson to oversee the faith and morals of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis. They say Archbishop Thompson made it clear that the continued employment of the teacher would result in the forfeiting of Cathedral’s Catholic identity due to the contradiction of the Catholic Church’s teachings regarding marriage.

Cathedral goes on to say if that were to happen, the school would lose the ability to celebrate sacraments of the faith, their diocesan priests could no longer serve on the Board of Directors, they would lose their affiliation with The Brothers of Holy Cross, and lose their ability to operate as a nonprofit school.

“Therefore, in order to remain a Catholic Holy Cross School, Cathedral must follow the direct guidance given to us by Archbishop Thompson and separate from the teacher,” Cathedral said in their statement.

Cathedral states that their situation is different from Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School, who recently lost their affiliation with the Archdiocese over their refusal to remove a teacher in a same-sex marriage, because “Brebeuf is sponsored by the Jesuits while Cathedral is merely affiliated with The Brothers of Holy Cross. Because Brebeuf is a specific ministry of the Jesuits, their canonical and nonprofit status is different than ours.”

“Please know that we offer our prayers and love to this teacher, our students and faculty, our Archbishop, and all associated with Cathedral as we continue to educate our students in the Catholic Holy Cross tradition,” Cathedral’s statement read.

