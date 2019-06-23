Click here for weather warnings in central Indiana

Cathedral says they are separating from teacher in same-sex marriage

Posted 7:16 pm, June 23, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Cathedral High School has released a statement saying they will separate from a teacher who is in a same-sex marriage.

In the statement, Cathedral references the responsibility of Archbishop Thompson to oversee the faith and morals of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis. They say Archbishop Thompson made it clear that the continued employment of the teacher would result in the forfeiting of Cathedral’s Catholic identity due to the contradiction of the Catholic Church’s teachings regarding marriage.

Cathedral goes on to say if that were to happen, the school would lose the ability to celebrate sacraments of the faith, their diocesan priests  could no longer serve on the Board of Directors, they would lose their affiliation with The Brothers of Holy Cross, and lose their ability to operate as a nonprofit school.

“Therefore, in order to remain a Catholic Holy Cross School, Cathedral must follow the direct guidance given to us by Archbishop Thompson and separate from the teacher,” Cathedral said in their statement.

Cathedral states that their situation is different from Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School, who recently lost their affiliation with the Archdiocese over their refusal to remove a teacher in a same-sex marriage, because “Brebeuf is sponsored by the Jesuits while Cathedral is merely affiliated with The Brothers of Holy Cross. Because Brebeuf is a specific ministry of the Jesuits, their canonical and nonprofit status is different than ours.”

“Please know that we offer our prayers and love to this teacher, our students and faculty, our Archbishop, and all associated with Cathedral as we continue to educate our students in the Catholic Holy Cross tradition,” Cathedral’s statement read.

You can read Cathedral’s full statement on their website.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.