Click here for weather warnings in central Indiana

3 people shot on near west side

Posted 12:43 am, June 23, 2019, by , Updated at 01:00AM, June 23, 2019

Courtesy: Kevin Powell, IndyFirstAlert

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. — Three people were shot late Saturday night. The incident happened on the near west side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department has confirmed they are investigating a shooting that occurred on the 200 block of South Warman Avenue. 911 operators received a call about a person shot shortly after 11:00 p.m.

Responding officers located at least three victims. EMS personnel transported all three to nearby hospitals for treatment. All three victims sustained critical injuries. One of the victims has been pronounced dead.

The names or identity of the victims has not been released yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.