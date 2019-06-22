× South side shooting leaves 1 in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. — A person was shot early Saturday morning. The shooting happened on the south side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department has confirmed that a person was shot on the 8100 block of Siear Terrace. 911 operators received a call from someone who said they heard gun shots being fired shortly after 3 a.m.

Responding officers located one victim suffering from at least one apparent gun shot wound. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police say it appears the victim has suffered critical injuries.

The name of the victim was not immediately released.

