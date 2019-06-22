Click here for weather warnings in central Indiana

Police find Oklahoma artist’s stolen pottery after tip from viewer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An Oklahoma artist whose U-Haul trailer filled with pottery was stolen Thursday received good news after police were able to locate the trailer with help from a viewer’s tip.

Crystal Hanna had driven all the way from Oklahoma to be juried at this weekend’s Eiteljorg Indian Art Market.

On Thursday, a trailer filled with her art was taken overnight from the parking lot of her hotel.

Police say it appears a viewer who saw her story called in a tip that led to the recovery of Hanna’s trailer and pottery.

Thankfully, Hanna was able to set up her booth at the Eiteljorg Indian Art Market after all.

